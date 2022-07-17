SriLankaDollarChallenge: Sri Lankans abroad try to save country's economy via viral internet trend

Under Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brothers' tenure, Sri Lankans endured chronic gasoline and diesel shortages as well as skyrocketing costs for staples like bread and vegetables for months. Now, as the country's citizens are waiting for lawmakers to choose a new president on July 20, its diaspora has taken it upon themselves to do something for their homeland. To assist Sri Lanka in overcoming its present economic challenges and foreign exchange crisis, a new challenge called as the #SriLankaDollarChallenge has been launched on social media. Under this challenge, Sri Lankans settled abroad are sending Dollars back to their home country. The remittances seek to help Sri Lanka's struggling economy.

According to a 2019 study by Weber State University's Nazneen Ahmad and others, remittances do significantly boost economic production.

The Mint reports that based on data from 80 poor countries from the World Development Indicators 2019 database for the years 1974 to 2014, they demonstrate that, on average, a 1 per cent increase in remittances improves real GDP by roughly 0.07 per cent over time.

As per some claims floating on Twitter, in the last couple of days, Sri Lankans settled overseas have sent close to $30,000 to their country. Tweets/posts online urge the diaspora to contribute by sending "money to family, friends or relatives thru official channels. If everyone could send money thru official channels, we could resolve the balance of payment crisis within few months."

According to a report by India Today citing local media, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has recommended that all expats utilise only lawful official banking channels to remit dollars.

Earlier in April, Central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe had requested Sri Lankans abroad to “support the country at this crucial juncture by donating much needed foreign exchange”.

Here are some tweets supporting the #SriLankaDollarChallenge:

We united, we protested and we chased him away. Now again it’s our own turn to reconstruct the homeland. Every small step counts. Do whatever you can. Say no to black market! 🇱🇰💪🏼



“United we stand, Divided we fall.”#srilankadollarchallenge #oecsldollarchallenge pic.twitter.com/Pe0ZV3T4tJ — Mohammed Shafnas (@Shafnas95me) July 15, 2022 ×

The fellow sri lankans has done their part and now there is no GOTA anymore.

This is our turn as sri lankans who lives in overseas. Lets do our part and kindly invite all of your friends or family or anyone to take part in the #SriLankaDollarChallenge

And Lets build our country — Imesh Chathura #අරගලයටජය 🇱🇰💕 (@ImeshChathura) July 15, 2022 ×

#SriLankadollarchallenge is inspiring!



If possible @CBSL should share the figures on daily basis to encourage more expats & Entrepreneur 🙌 — Muhammed Gazzaly 🇱🇰 (@gazly) July 15, 2022 ×

Send the money to our country in a legal way and Restore the Nation Together.#srilankadollarchallenge — I'm Mujeeb (@hm_mujeebrahman) July 15, 2022 ×

Gota resigned and now people are sending Dollars to Sri Lanka. We can do this. Let’s get together and save our country 🇱🇰❤️#srilankadollarchallenge — Waruna Hapugoda (@Waruna44) July 15, 2022 ×

I urge every Sri Lankan who lives abroad to remit money to family, friends or relatives thru official channels. If everyone could send money thru official channels, we could resolve the balance of payment crisis within few months. 🇱🇰#SriLankadollarchallenge #SriLanka — Geethma Sooriyawansha (@geeethma) July 15, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)

