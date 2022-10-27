Sri Lankan forces arrest seven Indian fishermen, seize vessel for alleged poaching in Lankan waters

A special operation conducted by the Sri Lankan Navy and Coast Guard during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, led to the arrest of seven Indian fishermen and seizure of their trawler and fishing gear. According to the Sri Lankan Navy, they conducted the special operation in the northern waters of the island nation "to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lanka's waters".

It was a Sri Lankan Coast Guard craft attached to the Northern Naval Command that was tasked with this operation, that took place off the Delft island, also known as Katchatheevu. Lankan authorities took the Indian fishermen and their seized trawler to the Kankesanthurai harbour. It is said that the Indian fishermen would be handed over to the Maildai Fisheries inspector for further legal proceedings.

According to fishermen associations in India's Tamil Nadu, the said boat with the registration number 'IND TN 10 MM 365' had set sail from the Rameswaram harbour on Wednesday. The arrested boat was among the 555 boats that had set sail with permission from the regional fishing authorities. It was added that they headed for what they regard as the traditional fishing area near Katchatheevu or Delft island.

According to Sri Lanka, their Navy regularly conducts patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to prevent illegal fishing activities carried out by foreign fishermen in the country's waters. This is being done to protect the livelihood of its own local fishermen and the island nation's marine biodiversity.

