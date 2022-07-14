Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns amid turmoil in the country

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned from his post. He has e-mailed his resignation to the speaker of the country's parliament. The former president of the country in unprecedented chaos landed in Singapore from Maldives on Thursday (July 14). He had fled Sri Lanka on a military plane to go to Maldives.

It is being reported that Rajapaksa e-mailed his resignation to speaker of the Sri Lankan parliament.

Interestingly, Maldives President Mohammed Nasheed tweeted about Rajapaksa's resignation. He referred to Rajapaksa as 'GR' in his tweet.

"President GR has resigned. I hope Sri Lanka can now move forward. I believe the President would not have resigned if he were still in Sri Lanka, and fearful of losing his life. I commend the thoughtful actions of the Govt of Maldives. My best wishes to the people of Sri Lanka," tweeted Nasheed.

The resignation was being forwarded to the country's attorney general to consider legal implications before being formally accepted, said AFP quoting sources

(This is a breaking story, more to follow)