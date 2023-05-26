'Resign and go home': Pakistani federal minister tells president of the country, suggests tweet

Pakistani politics was witness to a strong demand made by a federal minister to none other than president of the country. Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to PM and a federal minister, called on Pakistan President Arif Alvi to 'resign and go home'. The demand was made very publicly in a tweet in Urdu.

"President Alvi is holding individual meetings with foreign diplomats without informing the Foreign Office. This is a very inappropriate act and it does not flatter the President that these meetings are held above the Foreign Office. Arif Alvi President Kim and PTI workers. Looks like more. Please resign and go home," he tweeted according to translation made available by Twitter. صدر علوی غیر ملکی سفارتکاروں سے بغیر دفتر خارجہ کو بتائے انفرادی ملاقاتیں کر رہے ہیں۔یہ انتہائی نا مناسب فعل ہے اور صدر کو یہ زیب نہیں دیتا کہ دفتر خارجہ سے بالا بالا یہ ملاقاتیں کی جائیں۔عارف علوی صدر کم اور تحریک انصاف کے کارکن زیادہ لگ رہے ہیں۔ علوی صاحب استعفی دو اور گھر جاو — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) May 17, 2023 × President Arif Alvi belongs to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) the political party headed by former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan who is sparring with current regime headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif who belongs to Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). Unrest continues Pakistan is currently experiencing protests by Imran Khan's supporters in many parts of the country. The protests started on May 9 after the arrest of Khan. He was subsequently released on bail.

Protesters stormed military installations, including the house of a top general in Lahore, which was set ablaze. Thousands of people, most of them Khan's supporters have been rounded up since.

On Friday (May 26), civilian authorities said that they had handed over 33 suspects who will be tried in military courts

"The accused who are being handed over to the military are those who trespassed and entered very sensitive defense installations," Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters as per Reuters.

Military courts are closed to outsiders, and no media is allowed. Rights groups have criticised the secretive nature of the process. The economic crisis fuels protests The political protests wouldn't have come at a worse time for Pakistan as it is going through worst economic crisis in decades. The effects on the economy and budget of common people is fuelling the unrest.

Dollar reserves have dwindled to only USD 4.4 billion. It is enough for only three weeks of import. The country is talking with International Monetary Fund (IMF) for bailout but the talks have stalled since November last year.

"Right now, everyone is so affected by the economic crisis that they feel the need to come out on the streets," said 27-year-old doctor Shahab Afzal as quoted by AFP.

"You can't even afford the basics," he said at a pro-Khan protest in the eastern city of Lahore.

Official data says that food inflation has soared to nearly 50 per cent in April.

"The sense of economic deprivation is the rocket fuel for Imran Khan's anti-government movement," said analyst Mosharraf Zaidi.

Zaidi was quoted by AFP.

"It creates room for hyper-growth of his support when you have trouble feeding your children."

