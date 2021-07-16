Pulitzer-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan's Kandahar province

WION Web Team
KABUL Published: Jul 16, 2021, 01:39 PM(IST)

Danish Siddiqui Photograph:( Twitter )

Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed in clashes that broke out in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city in Afghanistan on Friday.

The Afghan Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay, confirmed the news on Friday.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish was killed in a Taliban strike when he was on a reporting trip along with Afghan security personnel.

"Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him two weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters, "tweeted Farid Mamundzay.

In 2018, Siddiqui and his colleague Adnan Abidi became the first Indians to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for their coverage of the Rohingya refugee crisis.

Siddiqui had been regularly posting photographs from Afghanistan on social media, a place where the Taliban is rapidly gaining territory at a time when the US and its allies are retreating. 

On July 13, he last posted a Twitter thread with photos reporting what he was seeing there. 

(With inputs from agencies)

