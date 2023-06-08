Police formally name Imran Khan in lawyer murder case

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was formally named on Wednesday (June 7) in connection with murder of a lawyer. Abdur Razaq, the lawyer, was killed by unknown gunmen on Tuesday. Before he was killed, the lawyer had filed a court petition seeking sedition proceedings against Imran Khan. Pakistani police have registered an "abetment to murder" case against Imran Khan. He has not been charged in connection with the murder but he faces dozens of charges in other cases registered since his ouster in parliamentary vote of confidence in April last year.

Imran Khan has claimed that all cases against him were concocted by his opponents.

In a live online broadcast, Khan denied the allegations adding that he would appear in court on Thursday to seek bail for 16 other cases.

Abdur Razaq, the lawyer, had filed court petition seeking sedition proceedings against Khan for dissolving his government after the no-confidence motion.

On Tuesday, Razaq was on his way to court. He was shot and killed by unknown gunmen who came on a motorcycle.

Razaq's son, Siraj Ahmad, also a lawyer, told police that his father had been killed by unknown men with the "abetment of the former prime minister", according to a police report filed by him and quoted by Reuters.

It was not immediately clear how the link between unknown gunmen and Khan was made.

Just last week, Imran Khan got bail while he faced terrorism charges of abetting violence against Pakistani military. Imran Khan's protesters had held nationwide protests after he was arrested and detained on May 9.

In Pakistan, the military holds clout. It has in the past ruled Pakistan directly or overseen civilian governments.

After his arrest on May 9, Imran Khan's supporters protested across the country and even ransacked military facilities.

Khan has appealed for talks to end the standoff with the military. The government has rejected his call. The economic crisis The political turmoil in Pakistan has come just when the South Asian nation is going through its worst economic crisis. Official data revealed that the country's year-on-year inflation hit a record 37.97 per cent just last month. The crucial bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are not going ahead fast enough for Pakistan.

Non-perishable foods and transport costs climbed more than 50 percent over May 2022, while average inflation for the past 12 months was 29.16 percent, the latest Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data showed.

(With inputs from agencies)

