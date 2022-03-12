Pakistan's election commission summons PM Imran Khan for violating poll code

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been summoned by the country's election commission over violating the code of conduct issued during local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The media report added that Khan has been asked by the election commission to explain his position and appear before him or send in a lawyer on March 14 for the purpose.

An ex-parte decision would be taken under Section 234 of the Election Act, 2017 in case he fails to do so, the notice also added.

As quoted by the media outlet, the notice read: "It was conveyed to you that public office holder including prime minister cannot participate in election campaign or canvass in any local council or announce any development scheme after issuance of election schedule."

On Friday (March 11), ahead of the no-confidence motion against his government, the Pakistani Prime Minister used derogatory language for opposition leaders. He also threatened them with consequences once the motion fails.

Launching a verbal attack with profanity-laden language, Khan targetted opposition figures, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif.

All the mentioned leaders are spearheading the no-trust move against him while addressing a public meeting at Dir Scouts Ground in Balambat.

During the address, Khan referred to the trio of Opposition leaders as "Showbaz Sharif, Diesel and Dakoo".

(With inputs from agencies)