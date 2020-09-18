Pakistan sees spike in daily coronavirus cases, number crosses 700

Pakistan saw a spike in coronavirus cases and reported more than 700 COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than a month. On Thursday, Pakistan registered 722 new coronavirus case, as per Dawn. The last time such a high number was registered was on August 12. On the day, 771 cases were reported in 24 hours. The trend continued on Friday when 752 new cases were reported in 24 hours before the latest update on Pakistan Government's website.

As per the available data Pakistan reported the highest spike of 6,825 cases on June 14. The infections have been declining since then and there even have been claims from government quarters that coronavirus infection curve has flattened.

Pakistan recorded lowest one-day jump of 300 cases on September 3, according to worldometer.

High recovery rate

Although the latest spike in coronavirus infections may be a matter of worry for the government, the high recovery rate is a matter of great relief for the country.

Geo News quoted Pakistan's National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to say that recovery rate of coronavirus patients is almost 96 per cent.

"290,760 people recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count" and showing that 95.93 per cent of the patients recovered, with 303,089 total cases, of which 5,936 were active ones," said Geo News.

Earlier last week, Pakistan decided to reopen all educational institutes in a phased manner. The decision was taken a month after government decided to open gyms, restaurants and tourist places.

Media reports have said that there was no increase in rate of coronavirus infections in Pakistan. The rate did not increase even after Eid and Muharram processions and resumption of business activities.