Pakistan PM Sharif says willing to set aside all differences with Imran Khan

In an attempt to ease tensions, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached out to Imran Khan on Monday, saying he was ready to set aside his differences for the sake of Pakistan. “One hundred steps can be taken forward for Pakistan. All differences can be set aside,” Sharif said at a press conference.

Sharif informed that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar recently met President Arif Alvi of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The meeting is being seen as an attempt by the ruling coalition to create a communication channel with the former prime minister.

“We will move 100 steps forward for the country’s stability. But it takes two to tango. We have to sacrifice when nations face such a situation,” Sharif said.

The peace move comes at a time when PTI threatened once again to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies if a date for general election was not announced by December 20.

However, Sharif also did not miss the opportunity to slam Khan, using words that might have a negative impact on the peace offering.

“I want to tell the people that this person (Khan) is a fraud having nothing to do with the nation’s future,” Sharif said.

“He [Khan] is a very egocentric person who only cares about his personal interests and he can stoop to any level for his vested interests," he added.

Sharif also brought up another matter pertaining to an article that accused Khan of spending donations collected for Shaukat Khanum Hospital on his politics.

He did not stop at this and went on to mock Khan for committing the “cheapest act” when he sold an especially-designed watch, containing Holy Kaaba’s image, which was gifted to him by the Saudi Crown Prince.

