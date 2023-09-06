Pakistan: Over 45 women fell victim to Karachi school principal accused of rape, blackmail

In another major development in the Karachi school case wherein a principal was arrested over the alleged rape and blackmail allegations, the investigation officer (IO) on Tuesday said that over 45 women fell victim to the accused, Geo News reported.

On Monday, the Pakistani police arrested the accused principal employed at a private school in Karachi for allegedly raping and blackmailing several women.

According to Geo News, the principal used the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to blackmail the victims while the investigating team of police also recovered 25 such short video clips from his cellphone.

Also Read | Russia uses car tyres to cover military aircraft to deter Ukrainian drone attacks: Report

It is pertinent to know that the scandal emerged after an obscene video of the principal and a female teacher circulated on the internet.

The investigating authorities said that the office of the principal had been sealed and a forensics will be carried out. Meanwhile, the accused identified as Irfan Ghafoor Memon is sent to jail on a seven-day physical remand.

The accused told the police that he had rented the school in December for Pakistani Rupee (PKR) 100,000 per month. He added that there are about 10 female teachers, five male teachers and about 250 students in the school, as per Geo News.

The police said that the case had been registered at the Steel Town police station on the complaint of the state.

The first information report (FIR) includes provisions for sexual harassment, threatening, and blackmailing, said the IO. He added that the principal under the pretext of giving jobs would sexually abuse the teachers.

"The accused used to blackmail the women by filming videos," it added.

Watch | Kenya hosts maiden climate summit in Africa

The investigating authorities also added that the DVR of the CCTV cameras has been taken as evidence while his mobile phone will also be examined.

The IO also said that a victim contacted him whose statement will be recorded. He further said that the case is being investigated by a high-level committee, reported Geo News.

The officer also said information about more suspects has come to the fore who have the DVR and videos with them. He assured that the police would arrest two suspects by tonight.