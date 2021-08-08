Pakistan miffed by UNSC meet over Afghanistan; Rants against Kabul 

Angry at not being able to speak at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan, Pakistan has expressed its "deep regret" that it was not allowed to "present its perspective on the Afghan peace process". Friday saw a session on Afghanistan under India's presidency, days after Afghan foreign minister Hanif Atmar requested India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar for such a meet.

The UNSC meet comes even as Pakistan has been trying to host Afghan leaders for peace talks, and foreign ministers of regional countries on the situation in Afghanistan. So far, no headway has been made on both the meetings as participants have not agreed to it.

During the around one-and-a-half-hour-long session, Afghanistan exposed Pakistan's support to the ongoing Taliban offensive in the country and how the group continues to enjoy "safe haven" inside Islamabad’s borders. Afghan envoy to the United Nations Ghulam M Isaczai, speaking at United Nations Security Council, said, "Taliban continue to enjoy a safe haven in, and supply and logistics line extended to their war machine from Pakistan."

Pointing that this is "not only a naked violation of the 1988 UN Security Council Sanctions Regime but also leads to further erosion of trust and confidence towards establishing a collaborative relationship with Pakistan to end the war in our country."

I must express my regret that Pakistan's request for participation in the UN Security Council meeting today was not accepted. This is most unfortunate, since Pakistan is a neighboring country of #Afghanistan, & has direct stakes in Afghanistan's peace & stability #UNPressBriefing pic.twitter.com/Vh5zkvvRL0 — Pakistan Permanent Representative to UN (@PakistanPR_UN) August 6, 2021 ×

The Pakistani foreign ministry in a long statement said, "Afghanistan's representative propagated disinformation and leveled baseless allegations against Pakistan with a view to mislead the international community. Pakistan categorically rejects these accusations."

Many won't buy Islamabad's argument. Afghanistan government at the Friday meet highlighted, how "graphic reports and videos of Taliban fighters congregating close to the Durand Line to enter Afghanistan, fund-raising events, transfer of dead bodies for mass burial, and treatment of injured Taliban in Pakistani hospitals are emerging and are widely available."

Last month at the Uzbekistan connectivity summit, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani had publicly slammed Pakistani PM Imran Khan for his country's support to the group and terror elements that are causing mayhem in his country. During a bilateral meet between Ghani and Khan in Tashkent, the latter had urged that Islamabad must help in removing and dismantling of the Taliban’s sanctuary and supply line.

Taliban has launched an offensive in 31 of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan and has got the support of more than 10,000 foreign terrorists fighters crossing over from Pakistan. These foreign terrorist fighters are from terror groups representing 20 groups, including Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba.

It is not for the first time Pakistan-based international terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's name has been mentioned by the Afghanistan government. Recently, in a briefing to foreign envoys based in Kabul, Afghanistan FM Atmar had also mentioned Lashkar's name. The terror group has been responsible for attacks in India. Afghanistan is even willing to provide evidence of Pakistan support to the Taliban to Security Council.