Pakistan: Imran Khan's PTI to challenge delimitation decision in Supreme Court

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) delimitation decision in the Supreme Court. According to a report by The News on Thursday (August 17), the PTI rejected the commission's proposal and vowed to challenge the Council of Common Interest’s (CCI) decision on the new census in the Supreme Court. A PTI spokesperson alleged that the schedule for the delimitation issued by the ECP was malicious and a clear deviation from the Constitution.

The PTI also said that if the National Assembly is dissolved before the completion of its tenure the Constitution clearly states that the poll body is bound to hold polls within 90 days. The poll organising authority, after violating the apex court's order on elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is once again trying to violate the Constitution.

ECP announces schedule of new delimitations

Earlier, the ECP had announced the schedule of new delimitations to be carried out as per the new census approved by the CCI earlier this month. According to the schedule, the new delimitation of the constituencies across the country will be notified in December.

The fresh delimitation would take nearly four months. This means that general elections in Pakistan cannot be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the provincial and national assemblies.

The report also said that if PTI files a plea in the top court then it would be the second such petition filed regarding the CCI decision.

Pak appoints caretaker cabinet ahead of likely delayed polls

On Thursday, the Pakistani establishment swore in a caretaker cabinet under interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. The cabinet has been tasked with running the country until fresh elections.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the cabinet's top job will be to lead Pakistan towards economic stabilisation. In the interim cabinet, former central bank chief Shamshad Akhtar was appointed as finance minister and Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States, Jalil Abbas Jilani, was named foreign minister.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE