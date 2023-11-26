Pakistan: Ex-husband of Imran Khan's wife alleges 'fraudulent marriage' against the couple

In a significant turn of events, Khawar Farid Maneka, the ex-husband of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, filed a case on Saturday (Nov 25), accusing the former first couple of fornication and fraudulent marriage.

The complaint was submitted in the court of Islamabad East Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah, citing sections 34, 496, and 496-B of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Khawar Maneka, recently granted bail in a graft case, reiterated in his statement under section 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure that Imran Khan was responsible for ruining his married life.

The court issued notices to three witnesses mentioned in the case, including Istekham-i-Pakistan Party member Awn Chaudhry, Mufti Muhammad Saeed who officiated the nikah, and Maneka's house employee Latif. They are directed to appear before the court on November 28, as reported by PTI.

Imran Khan's visits and late-night calls

In the complaint, Khawar Maneka alleged that Imran Khan frequently visited his house for extended hours under the guise of spiritual healing, a situation he deemed "undesirable and unethical."

He also claimed that Khan would call Bushra Bibi at late hours, with separate contact numbers and mobile phones provided for communication.

Maneka stated that he divorced Bushra Bibi on November 14, 2017. According to him, the alleged offense of fornication occurred between Imran and Bushra, followed by a staged marriage on January 1, 2018.

Also watch | Political dynamics change in Pakistan change ahead of 2024 general elections Khawar Maneka urged the court to summon and punish Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi strictly in accordance with the law. The legal development occurred after strong criticism from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party leaders, questioning the moral necessity of Maneka's interview. Meanwhile, PML-N adversaries seized the opportunity to criticise the former premier.

The recent filing comes a day after a petitioner withdrew a similar case, citing technical reasons, adding to the unfolding drama surrounding the personal life of Imran Khan and the accusations leveled against him.