Pakistan: Attock jail officials told to provide medical facilities to Imran, allow him to meet kin

The Islamabad High Court on Saturday (August 12) directed officials of Attock jail to provide medical facilities to former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, and also allow him to meet family and friends. According to a report by Dawn, the high court also said that Khan, the chairperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, should be with the prayer mat and English version of the Holy Quran.

The court's announcement comes a day after the PTI expressed “serious apprehensions” over Khan’s safety in Attock Jail. Khan was arrested last Saturday (August 5) after being convicted of corruption in the Toshakhana case. The Islamabad trial court had ordered the Adiala Jail superintendent to receive Khan but he was taken to the Attock Jail.

As per Dawn's report, the former prime minister was given B-class facilities by the Punjab prisons department. But his lawyers claimed he was kept in “distressing conditions” and was provided “C-Class jail facilities”. Khan had subsequently moved the high court seeking transfer from Attock Jail to a better class in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. He also sought permission for regular visits by his legal team, family, political aides and physician to the jail.

Wife meets Khan, says he's well

On Thursday, Khan's wife and former first lady Bushra Bibi met him in jail. Bibi said that her husband was doing well, adding he was still being kept in the same smaller, more austere C-class cell.

"We just talked to her after she came out after about a 30-minute meeting, who said to let everyone know that he was well," Khan's lawyer Naeem Panjutha told the news agency Reuters.

High court seeks complete record of Toshakhana case

On Saturday, the Islamabad High Court also sought the complete record of the Toshakhana case against Khan. The order was issued by a division bench comprising Justice Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri on the former PM’s petition against his conviction by a trial court in the said case, Dawn reported.

The plea said the trial court order was “liable to be set aside” as it was passed “with the pre-disposed mind”.

