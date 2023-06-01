Operation 'minus Imran': PTI defectors led by Fawad meet Qureshi to persuade him to desert party

Troubles continue to mount for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan. A group of PTI defectors led by Fawad Chaudhary met Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Adiala Jail on Wednesday and tried to convince him to desert the party and Imran, Pakistani media reported.

Chaudhary said he held a detailed meeting with Qureshi, adding that he had already met several of PTI's senior leadership.

“We had a detailed meeting with Asad Umar, and also contacted Asad Qaiser, Farrukh Habib, Shahzad Wasim, Ali Zaidi, Hammad Azhar, Pervez Khattak and other leaders.”

Rumours mills are abuzz with the speculation that Chaudhary is working on a ‘minus Imran’ formula and the meetings are a step in that direction only.

Chaudhary quit the party last month after condemning the violent protests that transpired on May 9 following the PTI chief's arrest in an alleged corruption case.

"After my earlier statement where I unequivocally condemned the 9th May incidents, I have decided to take a break from politics. Therefore, I have resigned from my party position and parting ways with Imran Khan," Chaudhry wrote in a tweet. آج اڈیالہ جیل میں تحریک انصاف کے سابق رہنماؤں سے @SMQureshiPTI صاحب کی ملاقات پر میڈیا میں جو تاثر دیا جا رہا ہے میں اُسکی تردید کرتا ہوں۔

مخدوم صاحب پارٹی کے وائس چیئرمین ہیں اور@PTIofficial ایک نظریے کا نام ہے، ہم تحریک انصاف اور @ImranKhanPTI کے نظریے کے ساتھ کھڑے ہیں!

شاہ… pic.twitter.com/P7d0OzrxCO — Zain Hussain Qureshi (@ZainHQ) May 31, 2023 × Imran has deployed countermeasures The ploy, however, may not work immediately as Qureshi's son Zain Qureshi took to Twitter in the evening and posted a solidarity tweet saying the PTI vice chairman was firmly in Imran's corner.

“Makhdoom sahib is the vice chairman of the party and is the name of an ideology. We stand with the ideology of Tehreek-i-Insaf and Imran Khan. He [Shah Mehmood] has only done politics of principles and service, not position and greed," tweeted Qureshi.

There were rumours doing the rounds that Qureshi may leave the party as Pakistan's establishment continues to go after PTI biggies. However, after Qureshi was rearrested by Punjab Police last week, Imran deployed quick countermeasures.

The cricketer-turned-politician named Qureshi as his replacement in case he was arrested or disqualified by the authorities.

"I know that there is a plan to arrest me, disqualify me, or even kill me. If I am arrested or disqualified, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pervez Khattak will handle the [party] affairs," Khan was quoted as saying by Pakistani media.

"The time will soon change, and in the coming days, I will give a big surprise. There is no fight between me and the military," he added.

Imran also added Qureshi to a negotiating team he has constituted to hold talks with the government. Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Aun Abbasi, Murad Saeed, and Hammad Azhar are the others to have been named to the committee. How long will Qureshi resist the urge? Although it is unlikely that Qureshi may ditch Imran right now, nothing can be promised about the future, especially considering Pakistan's ever-evolving political landscape. Imran is quietly losing ground with party members jumping the ship and the Army-government nexus tightening the noose around his neck.

Experts say it will be interesting to observe how long Qureshi can hold the urge to kick Imran out of the party and assert total control. Losing Imran means Qureshi and his ilk may receive protection from the establishment, which, otherwise looks like a one-way battle.

(With inputs from agencies)