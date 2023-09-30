Not just Khalistani terrorists, Canada is sanctuary for Bangladesh's founding father's alleged killer too

The heightened tensions between India and Canada, stemming from the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, have prompted Bangladesh to voice its concerns about Canada's extradition policies.

At the heart of this controversy lies Canada's refusal to extradite Noor Chowdhury, the confessed assassin of Bangladesh's founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. India's relentless flagging of the Canadian refuge to the forces that call for secession and Bangladesh's bid to bring Mujibur Rahman's killer to justice, have coincided at this crucial geopolitical hour.

In an interview with India Today, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister, AK Abdul Momen, made a strong and direct assertion: "Canada should not become a sanctuary for murderers. While killers find refuge in Canada and live comfortably, their victims' families continue to suffer."

What does it mean?

This criticism underscores a growing sentiment among nations that Canada's extradition stance, particularly its opposition to the death penalty, is increasingly seen as shielding criminals, terrorists and secessionists.

Momen went on to discuss the issue of capital punishment, stating, "Our judiciary operates independently, and the government cannot interfere. However, [Noor Chowdhury] could receive a life sentence upon returning to Bangladesh. Both Noor Chowdhury and Rashid Chowdhury could appeal for a presidential mercy petition, which may commute their sentences from execution to life imprisonment."

Is Canada exploiting the concept of human rights to shield criminals?

The Bangladeshi foreign minister's remarks also touched on a broader global concern: the potential misuse of human rights. He said, "The concept of human rights is sometimes exploited, allowing individuals to shield killers, murderers, and terrorists. This is regrettable."

"We are saying that Canada’s government is a government of the rule of law, they believe in the legal system. Canada must not be a hub of all the murderers. The murderers can go to Canada and take shelter, and they can have wonderful life while those he killed, their relatives are suffering. So, we have been asking the Canadian government to deport them. They know it, but unfortunately, currently they don't even talk to us on this issue."

Bangladesh comes in India's support over Delhi-Ottawa standoff: What does it mean?

Bangladesh's assertion has shifted the spotlight onto Canada's extradition policies.

The unfolding events will not only impact bilateral relations but also set a precedent for how nations navigate the complex issue of extradition in a globalised world.

