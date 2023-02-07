Nepal plane tragedy: Fault in engine behind Yeti Airlines crash

The committee investigating the Nepal plane crash has found that a problem with the engine led to the horrific on January 15, which killed all 72 people onboard.

Information gathered from the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from the crashed Yeti Airlines ATR-72 aircraft suggested that there was an issue with the engine.

As quoted by news agency ANI, the committee's report stated: "In ATR-72 aircraft feather means to stay inclined to 90 degrees in spite of being in a certain degree as turned by the pilots."

"In order to increase the speed, the pilot has to incline the propeller blade using the liver that is in the cockpit. With the propeller blade standing at 90 degrees, the plane would lose aerodynamic movement," it added.

Last month, the entire world was left in shock after one of the deadliest aviation disasters in the history of the Himalayan nation was left in shock.

The aircraft, flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara, crashed into the gorge between Pokhara's domestic and the new-inaugurated international airport. It crashed just seconds before it was supposed to land.

Earlier, reports mentioned that the black box of the Yeti Airlines aircraft was handed over by the Nepal Army to Civil Aviation Authority officials.

For the unversed, the black box is a flight data recorder that records all flight information through a special algorithm.

(With inputs from agencies)

