Kissinger should have apologised for 1971 war role: Bangladesh FM A.K. Abdul Momen

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen has expressed strong criticism of the late Henry Kissinger, the former US Secretary of State, for his role in the 1971 war. Momen asserted that Kissinger supported the Pakistani military junta during the war and failed to apologise to the people of Bangladesh for his actions.

"Henry Kissinger has been an iconic diplomat, he played an immense role in the diplomatic world, particularly designing US policy abroad," acknowledged Momen, reflecting on Kissinger's overall legacy.

However, the Foreign Minister did not shy away from pointing out Kissinger's actions during the 1971 war, stating, "But unfortunately, in 1971, he was dead against the people of the then East Pakistan."

Momen highlighted his role in violating "all American laws, international laws to support Pakistani military junta and also supplied weapons to illegally occupying forces of Pakistan".

The Nixon administration, under which Kissinger served, had taken a strong anti-India stance during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war and supported Pakistan.

Bangladesh Liberation War saw West Pakistani military actions in East Pakistan leading to over a million deaths and several other millions becoming refugees. "That is very sad for such a smart man to do such inhumane things; it is not acceptable," Momen emphasised.

Amid the war, the US deployed the USS Enterprise in the Bay of Bengal in a bid to support the then West Pakistan but that did not give any advantage to the Pakistani military establishment.

The Foreign Minister delved into the motivations behind Kissinger's controversial decisions, pointing out that Kissinger's pursuit of "ping pong diplomacy" and his desire to shape US relations with China and Pakistan influenced his stance during the 1971 war.

Momen explained, "In order to satisfy General Yahya, he did all those mischievous things, so it's very sad."

Kissinger, who was Nixon's NSA, had secretly traveled to Beijing during his visit to Pakistan. That visit led to the 1972 visit of Richard Nixon to China to further improve ties and by 1979 Washington had established full diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China.

Expressing disappointment in Kissinger's failure to base decisions on facts rather than emotions, Momen added, "When you take a decision, that should be fact-based, not subject to emotions. Unfortunately, people like Kissinger with so much wisdom failed to rise to the occasion."

"We feel that he should have apologised to the people of Bangladesh for what he has done—the genocide, mass killing of the people of then East Pakistan," Momen declared.

"That is sad."