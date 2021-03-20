Hindu journalist killed in Pakistan's Sindh province

A 31-year-old Hindu journalist in Pakistan was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Sindh province, multiple reports said on Saturday.

Ajay Lalvani, a reporter with a local television station and an Urdu language newspaper Daily Puchano, died on Thursday after he sustained bullet injuries in stomach, arm, and knee, The News International reported. He was sitting in the barber shop in Sukkur city when unidentified assailants on two bikes and a car drove by and opened fire.

Lalvani was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

The police on Friday registered an FIR against three unknown assailants and launched an investigation.

The victim's father has dismissed the police's claim of the murder being the result of a personal enmity.

A group of journalists protested against Lalvani's killing and carried out a march after his funeral. They claimed that the incident was a target killing as they held the Sukkur Police responsible for the incident.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an American independent non-profit organisation, has also urged authorities in Sindh province to apprehend those responsible for the killing.