First evacuation flight takes off from Kabul since US troop withdrawal

AFP
Kabul, Afghanistan Published: Sep 09, 2021, 07:38 PM(IST)

Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul. Photograph:( Twitter )

Some 200 passengers, including US citizens, took off from Kabul airport on Thursday, on the first flight carrying foreigners out of the Afghan capital since a US-led evacuation ended on August 30.

AFP correspondents saw the evacuation flight take off for Qatar, the first since a chaotic airlift of more than 120,000 people came to a close on August 30.

