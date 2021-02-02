Daniel Pearl murder: Pak Supreme Court rejects plea to halt Omar Sheikh's release; shifted to ordinary cell

After acquitting Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh who is accused of killing American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002, the Pakistan Supreme Court said the London-based terrorist should be kept in an easy environment in jail.

Watch:

The Pakistan Supreme Court directed authorities to allow the family of Omar Sheikh to meet him from 8am to 5pm in the rest house. The court said all those under arrest should be kept in normal barracks over the next few days.

Omar Sheikh should be shifted to a government rest house, the Pakistan Supreme Court directed authorities. However, the court said in the rest house Omar Sheikh will not have access to the outside world.

"He should be kept at a place where its easier to ensure security," the court said while asserting that he will not be released but kept under watch.

Pakistan's top court also rejected Sindh governments plea seeking interim orders against Omar Sheikh's release as ordered by the Sindh High Court.

The case has been adjourned until indefinite time period.