#BoycottMurree trends in Pakistan as hotels loot people after 23 die trapped in snowfall

WION Web Team
NEW DELHI Published: Jan 11, 2022, 05:35 PM(IST)

Murree is declared calamity hit area, northeast of the capital Islamabad Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

A snowstorm hit Murree, Rawalpindi District, Punjab, Pakistan, on January 7, 2022, dumping almost 4 feet of snow and killing 23 domestic tourists who had come to view the thick snow.

Following the recent Murree disaster in Pakistan, which took the lives of innocent visitors, netizens on the microblogging platform Twitter have called for a boycott of the highland resorts because hoteliers have requested excessive rates in the inhuman conditions. 

Hotel proprietors, according to local media sources, increased the rent of a room from Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 per night, which was previously available for Rs 6,000- Rs 10,000 per night.

A snowstorm hit Murree, Rawalpindi District, Punjab, Pakistan, on January 7, 2022, dumping almost 4 feet of snow and killing 23 domestic tourists who had come to view the thick snow.

Tourists were compelled to spend the night in their automobiles due to excessive hotel fees; many could not afford the high-priced accommodations.

Tourists claimed to a local media outlet that "cold-hearted" hotel proprietors had no pity, even on children, and that basic food prices had increased due to the bad weather conditions in the most-visited area.

A ten-rupee packet of biscuits was sold for Rs300, while a water bottle was offered for Rs250-300.

×
×
×
×

As a result, many people were compelled to stay in their cars during the snowstorm as a result of the circumstances.

For hours, many people went hungry.

A journalist tweeted a receipt from a hotel in Murree that showed he was charged Rs 20,000 for a single room.

The family was instructed to evacuate the accommodation the next day because it lacked a heater and hot water. 

Using the hashtag # BoycottMuree, Pakistanis are constantly uploading videos and sharing their thoughts on the behaviour of locals and hotels in Murree.

×

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics

Read in App