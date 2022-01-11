BoycottMurree trends in Pakistan as hotels loot people after 23 die trapped in snowfall

Following the recent Murree disaster in Pakistan, which took the lives of innocent visitors, netizens on the microblogging platform Twitter have called for a boycott of the highland resorts because hoteliers have requested excessive rates in the inhuman conditions.

Hotel proprietors, according to local media sources, increased the rent of a room from Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 per night, which was previously available for Rs 6,000- Rs 10,000 per night.

A snowstorm hit Murree, Rawalpindi District, Punjab, Pakistan, on January 7, 2022, dumping almost 4 feet of snow and killing 23 domestic tourists who had come to view the thick snow.

Tourists were compelled to spend the night in their automobiles due to excessive hotel fees; many could not afford the high-priced accommodations.

Tourists claimed to a local media outlet that "cold-hearted" hotel proprietors had no pity, even on children, and that basic food prices had increased due to the bad weather conditions in the most-visited area.

A ten-rupee packet of biscuits was sold for Rs300, while a water bottle was offered for Rs250-300.

The businessmen of Murree are cruel. They don’t have any humanity, their hearts are made of stone. They only know one thing, looting money from those who are desperate & in need. The govt must fine them some how & the people should boycott Murree. #Murree — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) January 10, 2022 ×

Majboori ka faida, 50k hotel room per night in Murree, due to which those Pakistanis who couldn't afford died in their cars.

Me as a patriotic Pakistani is going to #boycottmurree until there is legal action against the Hotel mafia's.

Spread the words and start this trend. pic.twitter.com/UccxvM2Z3g — Pakistan (@SarPak0) January 9, 2022 ×

As a result, many people were compelled to stay in their cars during the snowstorm as a result of the circumstances.

For hours, many people went hungry.

A journalist tweeted a receipt from a hotel in Murree that showed he was charged Rs 20,000 for a single room.

The family was instructed to evacuate the accommodation the next day because it lacked a heater and hot water.

Using the hashtag # BoycottMuree, Pakistanis are constantly uploading videos and sharing their thoughts on the behaviour of locals and hotels in Murree.

It is extremely shameful to see how a few locals in Murree have found a way to make a quick buck. Authorities should investigate this and we have to focus on making our places tourist-friendly. https://t.co/RxxoyQ4XAC — Mariam's Madness (@MaddyWithKhan) January 10, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)