Benazir Bhutto's daughter Bakhtawar gets engaged, watch video

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto and Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, has gotten engaged to Dubai-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry.



Bakhtawar took to Insatgram recently to share video of her engagement ceremony. The event took place at Bilawal House in Karachi on November 27.



The video shows Bakhtawar arriving for the ceremony with her father Asif Zardari and younger sister Asifa. The video has garnered nearly 2 lac views so far.

Her brother, Bilawal Bhutto could not attend the event as he recently tested positive for coronavirus.



"I have tested positive for #COVID-19 & am self-isolating with mild symptoms. I'll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link. Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side IA (Insha Allah)," tweeted the 32-year-old chief of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). On the engagement day, Bilawal only witness the ceremony virtually and shared a photo of the couple on Twitter.

The Bhutto-Zardari family ensured that all their guests had tested negative for coronavirus before attending the ceremony.



Prominent politicians, lawyers and other dignitaries reportedly attended the ceremony.