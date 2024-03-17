Aseefa Bhutto submits nomination papers on seat vacated by father Asif Ali Zardari for bye-elections

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari's youngest daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is set to run in the upcoming by-election for the NA-207 Nawabshah seat which would be a crucial step towards her political debut.

The development comes after Zardari's ascension to the presidency created a vacancy of the seat, providing Aseefa with an opportunity for her very first election bid.

Aseefa is expected to travel to Nawabshah on Sunday (March 17), where she will formally file her nomination for the by-election, marking her entry into the political arena.

She would be greeted by the party members and supporters at Nawabshah Airport where she is set to kickstart her campaign there with a rally headed towards Zardari House.

At the same time, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari's upcoming ascension to the position of Pakistan's first lady lends additional significance to her rapidly developing political career.

Aseefa is set to become the second daughter or sister of a head of state in Pakistan's history to carry forward the title after her father was sworn in as the 14th President of Pakistan.

The role of the first lady has traditionally been assigned to the spouse of a head of state or government, therefore this rare event breaks with precedent.

Aseefa pursued her education at prestigious institutions including Oxford Brookes University, University College of London and the University of Edinburgh.

She was first seen in the public eye when she made a debut speech at a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) rally. Previously, she also served as Pakistan’s Ambassador for polio eradication.

Asif Ali Zardari sworn in as Pakistan’s president for record second time

Earlier this week, Zardari, the widower of former assassinated Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto, took oath as the 14th president of the South Asian country. Zardari, backed by Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) secured 411 votes against 181 votes secured by Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

Zardari was sworn in as the Pakistani head of state for the second time. He earlier served as the 11th president of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013 after his wife's assassination which took place during the military rule of General Pervez Musharraf.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath to Zardari at a ceremony. The event was attended by governors and chief ministers of all provinces except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur.