Afghanistan forces kill 50 Taliban terrorists in Helmand

Fifty Taliban fighters were killed in fierce fighting between Afghan forces and Taliban terrorists in an operation in Lashkargah city of southern Helmand, officials said Sunday.

The Afghanistan Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a statement said the security forces targeted Taliban’s hideouts in the operations in Lashkargah, Garamsir and Nawa districts.

The statement said 50 Talibs were killed, including a commander who led a group of 100 terrorists. Eight others were wounded during the round-the-clock operations.

Nawab Shah Zadran, in-charge of the Afghan Army's 215th Military Corps media office, told Pajhwok Afghan News that security forces on Friday night launched ground and air raids on Taliban in Nawa, Garamsir, Nad Ali districts and Bushran area of Lashkargah, the capital.

The official said Taliban terrorists had assembled in these areas to plan attacks on security forces.

He added Maulvi Abdul Salam, a commander of 100 terrorists, who was killed in the operation was among the 50 others killed and three landmine-planters were among the wounded.

The Taliban have not yet commented in this regard.

