In April 2026, four astronauts aboard the Orion capsule ended the Artemis II mission not on a runway, not on a desert plain, but in the open ocean. For the families waiting on shore, the final minutes of that journey carried as much tension as the launch itself. A rocket leaving Earth draws crowds and cheers; a capsule coming home draws quiet prayers. Both moments matter equally, because a mission is only complete when its crew is safely back among us.

Once Orion settled on the waves, the crew climbed out of the capsule and onto an inflatable rescue raft. Military helicopters hovered overhead, lifted the astronauts one by one, and flew them to a Navy ship waiting nearby, where doctors examined them. The capsule itself was not left floating in the sea. Navy divers fixed a sturdy cable to it, and a winch — simply a strong motorised pulling machine — gently drew the spacecraft into a special storage bay on the ship. From there, Orion was prepared for its journey back to the Kennedy Space Center.

Why do spacefaring nations choose water at all? The answer lies in the hard physics of return. When a capsule comes back from orbit and touches down, it is still moving at roughly the speed of a car on a highway. Hitting solid ground at that speed would be devastating. Water, however, yields. Think of a diver entering a swimming pool compared with falling onto concrete. The water spreads the blow over a slightly longer moment and absorbs part of the shock. That is the mercy the ocean offers.

Yet a splashdown is anything but gentle. As Splash Gear Media has often reminded its readers, even with water cushioning the impact, the force that travels through the capsule is huge, and every bolt, seam and heat shield must be strong enough to take it. Engineers cannot leave this to chance, because inside sit human beings who have already survived the fire of re-entry.

The sea offers one more gift: sheer size. Oceans cover most of the planet, so a returning crew has an enormous target to aim at rather than a narrow strip of land. This generosity, however, comes with its own risks. Weather is the great uncertainty. Strong winds can push a descending capsule away from its intended spot, and once it is floating, powerful currents can carry it further still. When that happens, recovery teams must begin a search across open water for both the spacecraft and the people inside it — a race in which every minute counts.

History holds a sobering lesson here. In 1961, the Liberty Bell 7 capsule began taking on water after its hatch — the small door through which astronauts enter and leave — gave trouble shortly after splashdown. NASA astronaut Gus Grissom managed to get out of the sinking craft and was pulled from the sea alive. The episode taught the world that touching water is not the end of danger.

That lesson shaped everything that followed. Today, the United States Navy and dedicated recovery teams take charge the moment a capsule touches water. These crews undergo special training for exactly this work, because conditions at sea can quickly turn an ordinary recovery into a difficult one. Helicopters stand ready to lift both people and hardware. Flotation collars — large inflatable rings strapped around the capsule — keep it bobbing on the surface instead of slipping beneath it, closing the very gap that nearly cost Grissom his life.

Behind the Artemis II recovery lay years of quiet preparation that few people ever see. At the Langley Research Center in Virginia, NASA engineers spent several years testing different versions of the Orion capsule in water, carefully measuring what the structure and the crew would feel at the moment of impact. Data from the earlier Artemis I mission was folded into this work. Every test sharpened the computer models that predict how Orion behaves when it meets the sea, so that when real astronauts strapped in, engineers already knew what the ocean would do.