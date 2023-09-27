Skywatchers alert! Harvest Supermoon rises this Friday. Here's how to watch the last full moon of 2023

The final supermoon of 2023, September's full moon also called Harvest Moon will rise this Friday (Sept 29). It is the fourth supermoon of this year and will be marking the end of a very supermoon summer.

The run of the four consecutive Supermoons began on July 3 with a Full Buck Moon, followed by two Supermoons in August, the Full Sturgeon Moon and the Flue Blue Moon on Aug 1 and Aug 30 respectively.

What is a Supermoon?

The supermoon phenomenon occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as perigee. This happens due to the moon's orbit being an ellipse rather than a perfect circle, resulting in varying distances from the Earth at different times.

According to NASA, the moon will reach the stage of perigee in the evening of Wednesday (Sept 27) around 09:06 pm EDT (6:36 am IST), two days before the Harvest Supermoon.

A retired NASA astrophysist Fred Espanak said that by the time the moon's fully illuminated face is towards Earth, it will be around 361,552 km away from the planet, which is opposed to the moon's average distance from the Earth.

When and where to see the Harvest Supermoon?

The Harvest Supermoon will rise between Thursday (Sept 28) night and Friday (Sept 29) morning this week.

In the Sky reported that the fully illuminated moon in New York City will rise around 6:33 pm EDT (04:03 am IST).

Enthusiasts can go outside and look up at the sky, NASA said. The space agency also provided details on how to place telescopes or binoculars on its site.

A parade of planets

Individuals will also witness a joined parade of three planets Jupiter, Saturn and the smallest planet in the solar system Mercury will also pay the visit.

The first planet to visit the final supermoon will be Saturn on Saturday (Sept 30), which will rise around 5:18 pm EDT (2:48 am IST). Furthermore, Staurn's fellow planet, the largest planet Jupiter will rise at 8:17 pm EDT (5:47 am IST) and will sit left to the Aries constellation. Lastly, Mercury will be the toughest to spot. The planet will rise around 5:30 am EDT (3:00 pm IST).

This celestial event marks the end of the lunar extravaganza for 2023, skywatchers who will miss the Harvest Supermoon will have to wait a while as the next will occur on 14 Sept 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)

