Resistance training: A promising measure to prevent, delay Alzheimer's

Regular physical exercise, particularly resistance training, can help prevent Alzheimer's disease or delay the onset of symptoms, a recent article published in Frontiers in Neuroscience by Brazilian researchers from the Federal University of Sao Paulo (UNIFESP) and the University of Sao Paulo (USP) suggests. To understand the effects of resistance training, the researchers conducted experiments using transgenic mice that had a mutation leading to the accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques in the brain, a characteristic feature of Alzheimer's disease.

The buildup of these plaques impairs synaptic connections, damages neurons, and contributes to Alzheimer's symptoms.

The mice were trained to climb a ladder with weights attached to their tails, simulating resistance training similar to what humans do in fitness centers. As part of the research, the mice underwent a training regimen involving climbing a 110 cm ladder with an 80° slope and rungs spaced 2 cm apart.

To simulate resistance training commonly performed by humans in fitness centers, weights were attached to the mice's tails, representing 75%, 90%, and 100% of their body weight. Positive results After a four-week period of training, blood samples were taken from the mice to measure plasma levels of corticosterone, the hormone equivalent to cortisol in humans.

Elevated levels of this hormone are associated with increased Alzheimer's risk. The exercise-trained mice showed normal hormone levels.

Furthermore, analysis of their brain tissue revealed a decrease in the formation of beta-amyloid plaques.

These findings indicate that physical activity can reverse the neuropathological changes that lead to clinical symptoms of Alzheimer's. Behavioral benefits, reduction of anxiety The researchers also assessed the animals' behavior, particularly their anxiety levels in an open field test. Alzheimer's and other dementia types often manifest symptoms such as agitation and restlessness.

The mice that underwent resistance exercise exhibited reduced hyperlocomotion. This suggests that resistance exercise may help alleviate these early symptoms associated with Alzheimer's disease.

“The main possible reason for this effectiveness is the anti-inflammatory action of resistance exercise,” said Beatriz Monteiro Longo, last author of the article and a professor of neurophysiology at UNIFESP.

WATCH | Gravitas: Russia says Ukraine attacked Moscow with 5 drones × The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends resistance exercise as an ideal option for improving balance, posture, and preventing falls.

This form of exercise involves contracting specific muscles against external resistance and offers various benefits such as increasing muscle mass, strength and functional capacity.