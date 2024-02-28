'Quite the photographer': US lunar spacecraft Odysseus shares new pictures; it is expected to go dark soon

Odysseus, the toppled US Spacecraft at the end of its fifth day (Tuesday, Feb 28) on the lunar surface, was still operational, reported Texas-based Intuitive Machines (IM). However, as per their estimates, the spacecraft was in its final hours before it was expected to go dark.

Day five update

Intuitive Machines in an update posted on Tuesday said that Flight Controllers from its control centre in Houston remained in contact with the lander which has "efficiently sent payload science data and imagery in furtherance of the company's mission objectives."

"Flight controllers are working on final determination of battery life on the lander, which may continue up to an additional 10-20 hours," it added.

Also read | Ill-fated Odysseus lander sends grainy images from Moon hours before going dark

Posting pictures captured by Odysseus on X, it said: "The images included here are the closest observations of any spaceflight mission to the south pole region of the Moon." Flight Controllers continue to communicate with Odysseus. This morning, Odysseus efficiently sent payload science data and imagery in furtherance of the Company’s mission objectives. Flight controllers are working on final determination of battery life on the lander, which may… pic.twitter.com/EbZ1NNOrvO — Intuitive Machines (@Int_Machines) February 27, 2024 × "Odysseus is quite the photographer, capturing this image approximately 30 meters above the lunar surface, while his main engine throttled down more than 24,000 mph. Another day of exploration on the south pole region of the Moon," it added.

Watch: Odysseus moon landing: Historic mission reaches lunar surface

Toppled over craft

Odysseus reached the Moon last Thursday (Feb 22) after an 11th-hour navigational glitch and white-knuckle descent that ended with it landing in a sideways or sharply tilted position. This toppled position has impeded the spacecraft's communications and solar-charging capability.

On Friday, Intuitive Machines said that two of the spacecraft's communication antennae were pointed the wrong way and thus were knocked out of commission. Likewise, Odysseus' solar panels were facing the wrong direction, thereby limiting the vehicle's ability to recharge its batteries.

As per the company, the navigational issues were due to human error.

The mission, which was intended to operate on the lunar surface for about seven to 10 days, is expected to go dark soon. On Tuesday morning, IM said that it expects to lose contact with Odysseus, however, as per the latest update, it may continue to operate for "up to an additional 10-20 hours."