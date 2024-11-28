Washington, United States

Thanksgiving would be even more exciting for millions as many parts of the US and Canada are likely to witness northern lights. The night skies on Thursday and Friday (Nov 28 and 29) are likely to light up in vibrant hues as minor to moderate geomagnetic storms are likely to hit the Earth on the holiday.

According to NOAA, a coronal mass ejection (CME) launch was observed from the sun on Monday (Nov 25), which is likely to strike Earth on Thursday or Friday. CME is a large cloud of plasma and magnetic fields thrown from the corona of the Sun.

The eruption may result in vibrant hues across the night sky. The duration and intensity of the auroras will depend on how strong the solar storm is. NOAA has predicted the storm to be of G1 or G2 strength, the lowest levels. Besides resulting in auroras, a stronger storm can lead to disruptions in the power grid, GPS, satellite, and radio waves.

NOAA has also acknowledged the possibility of CME missing the Earth and no solar storms hitting the planet, which would means auroras could not be visible this week. The researchers can only become sure once the CME nears the Earth.

Where and how to watch the Northern Lights?

The auroras are likely to be seen in the US states that share the border with Canada from Maine to Washington, while it is also possible they may be seen even further south.

To see the Northern Lights, it is best to get away from the artificial light pollution. They are visible to the naked eye and do not require any equipment like binoculars or telescopes, although they may appear sharper through a smartphone camera.

The auroras and CMEs are more frequent when the sun’s 11-year activity cycle, called solar maximum, is at its peak. NASA and NOAA have said that October 15 marked the beginning of the current solar cycle’s solar maximum. This means that solar activity is likely to remain higher for at least a year, increasing the chances of witnessing auroras through 2025.

