/Mysterious body lurking beyond Neptune could be only the 6th object of its kind

The Vera Rubin Observatory (VRO) has spotted a mysterious object beyond Neptune, in a region where known dwarf planets reside. This object could be a dwarf planet as well, based on initial observations. Named 2026 ED138, it is between 600 and 1500 kilometres wide. This suggests that it was capable of coming together because of its own gravity.

Till now, only five dwarf planets have been identified - Pluto, Ceres, Eris, Haumea and Makemake. If 2026 ED138 is confirmed as a dwarf planet, that would be a major discovery for astronomers. Matthew Holman, from the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA), discovered this object on October 13.

Holman had developed a search code with his CfA colleague Kevin Napier and was running previous data from Rubin through it. This is when he found a strange object beyond Neptune's orbit. This is an icy and dark region in the solar system, but despite this, the object was quite bright. This meant that it was larger than other bodies in the region.