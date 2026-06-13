/How much did SpaceX's first Falcon 1 rocket launch actually cost?

Today, SpaceX is one of the world's most valuable companies, while Elon Musk ranks among the richest people on the planet. The company's public listing in 2026 pushed its valuation into the trillion-dollar range and further boosted Musk's fortune.

But two decades ago, SpaceX was a small start-up attempting something few thought possible. Its first rocket, Falcon 1, represented years of work, millions of dollars in investment and a major gamble by Musk, who had largely funded the company himself.

How much did Falcon 1 actually cost?

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According to SpaceX, the Falcon 1 rocket was designed to be significantly cheaper than competing launch vehicles. The advertised launch price for Falcon 1 was around $6.7 million for early missions. Later versions were priced at roughly $7.9 million. However, the actual cost to develop Falcon 1 was much higher. Industry estimates and comments from Musk suggest SpaceX spent well over $100 million developing the company and its early launch capabilities. Musk invested much of the money he earned from the sale of PayPal into SpaceX, with around $100 million going into the venture during its early years. In simple terms, while a single Falcon 1 launch carried a price tag of several million dollars, the broader effort behind the rocket cost far more.

The first launch ended in failure

The first Falcon 1 mission lifted off from Omelek Island in the Marshall Islands on March 24, 2006. The rocket flew for less than a minute before a fuel leak caused a fire in the engine compartment. The vehicle lost control and the mission ended in failure. For a young company with limited resources, the setback was significant. Yet SpaceX engineers used the data from the mission to identify problems and improve the rocket.

Three failures before success

The first launch was not the only setback.

A second Falcon 1 launch in 2007 also failed to reach orbit. A third mission in August 2008 came close but ultimately failed because of a stage separation issue. By that point, SpaceX was under intense financial pressure. Many observers believed the company might not survive another failure.

The launch that changed everything

The breakthrough came on September 28, 2008. Falcon 1 successfully reached orbit on its fourth attempt, becoming the first privately developed liquid-fuel rocket to do so. The success transformed SpaceX's future. The company later developed the Falcon 9 rocket, Dragon spacecraft and Starlink satellite network. It became a key partner for NASA and grew into a global space industry leader.

Why Falcon 1 still matters today