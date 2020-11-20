Covid-19 patients are most infectious in first week of contracting virus: Study

A new study has claimed that people are most likely to transmit coronavirus to others within the first five days of developing symptoms.

In the study, published in the Lancet Microbe, the scientists say their work emphasises early isolation is crucial in curbing the spread.

The researchers examined 79 global studies on the Covid-19, which was based on symptomatic people who are hospitalised.

They were able to identify and replicate viable virus from throat samples taken up to nine days after infections began.

The study noted the amount of viral RNA particles in people's throat samples peaked at the time symptoms initiated or within five days.

Meanwhile, inactive viral RNA fragments were still present in nose and throat samples on average up to 17 days after symptoms began.



