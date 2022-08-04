COVID-19 can rebound even in those who haven't taken Paxlovid: Study

In a study published online on Tuesday (August 2), it is stated despite being treated with the antiviral Paxlovid, around a third of people with coronavirus (COVID-19) will experience a rebound of their symptoms.

The preprint study, titled 'Viral and Symptom Rebound in Untreated COVID-19 Infection' found that 27 per cent of people with Covid saw a rebound in their symptoms. The study also mentioned that they had initially improved. Preprint means that the study has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Dr Davey Smith, who is the study co-author, said, "It happens all the time. People who are untreated with Covid who then feel better can get symptoms afterward." Dr Smith is also the chief of infectious diseases and global public health at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.

Around 12 per cent of people who have tested for coronavirus, had a "viral rebound", which means days after testing negative, they tested positive again. The study further mentioned that the findings are from people who have taken Paxlovid.

Dr Smith said that the return of symptoms could be worse or maybe not as bad as the first bout. He noted: "It’s just the variability in the natural course of the infection."

As mentioned by NBC News, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that there is a possibility of symptom recurrence in untreated Covid patients.

In May, the health agency issued a health alert to inform physicians about Paxlovid rebounds. The alert mentioned that "a brief return of symptoms may be part of the natural history of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) infection in some persons, independent of treatment with Paxlovid and regardless of vaccination status."

Dr Paul Sax, who is the clinical director of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, "In some ways, that’s the natural history of all respiratory viral infections. There are good days and bad days, and then they eventually get better."

