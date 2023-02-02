Chinese scientists clone 'super cows' capable of producing huge amounts of milk

Scientists in China have cloned what are being called 'super cows', local media has reported. These cows are reportedly able to produce huge amounts of milk in their lifetime. The cows have been cloned as part of a process to reduce China's dependence on foreign breeds. According to China's Global Times, about 70 per cent of China's dairy cows are imported from other countries.

The 'super cows' are three calves which have been cloned by China's Northwest University of Agricultural and Forestry Science and Technology. These calves were born in Ningxia region in weeks leading to January 23, said reports in local media.

Jin Yaping, lead scientist of the project described the successful cloning as 'breakthrough'.

“We plan to take two to three years to build up a herd comprised of over 1,000 super cows, as a solid foundation to tackle China’s reliance on overseas dairy cows and the issue of the risk of being ‘choked’ [by supply chain disruptions],” Jin told Global Times.

These cows were cloned from Dutch Holstein Friesian breed which is known for its high milk productivity.

The cloned cows are expected to produce 100 tonnes of milk in their lifetimes. This is nearly 1.7 times than that of an average cow in the US.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.