China wants to find habitable planet near solar system

'Are we alone in the universe?' is a question that has puzzled mankind for centuries. But as technological advances took place, search for life was accompanied by another quest. It was to find out habitable exoplanets for possible colonisation of space.

China is now entering this fray.

Chinese scientists have put forth proposal for a space project by the name Closeby Habitable Exoplanet Survey (CHES), reported CGTN news. In this project, the Chinese space agency will survey the sky with a space-borne telescope to find a planet which may be habitable for humans.

If China becomes successful in carrying out the project, it would be the very first space mission, designed in the search for habitable Earth-like planets, about 32 light-years from Earth.

The space project will offer answers to questions about the solar system, CGTN News quoted Ji Jianghui, the principal investigator of the CHES mission as saying.

"These studies will ultimately answer questions such as 'Is our solar system special?' or 'Are we unique in the universe?' and provide a deeper understanding of the formation and evolution of Earth and the solar system, and a full picture of nature and origin of life, so as to better understand ourselves," said Jianghui.