A study claims that Venus may host life in its clouds

Venus, the other neighbour of Earth than Mars has a literal hell on its surface. The average temperature is 461 Degrees Celsius. The atmosphere is almost entirely made up of Carbon dioxide and it is 90 times thicker than the atmosphere on Earth.

But a new study has started an interesting discussion. It says that Venus' clouds may have conditions suitable for photosynthesis.

Also Read | 37 per cent patients have long Covid symptoms months post recovery: Oxford study

Photosynthesis is one of the major processes responsible for formation of life on any planet. Even on Earth, complex life was able to develop only when microbes started photosynthesis and created enough oxygen for complex life.

Now the new study says that clouds on Venus may have conditions that may support photosynthesis not just during the day but also at night. Scientists think that conditions may even be favourable for microbes to form. The clouds on Venus may absorb UV rays and provide some degree of protection just like ozone layer does it on Earth.

Also Read | Before chickens, early humans reared one of the most dangerous birds: Study

Rakhesh Mogul, lead author of the study and Biochemistry professor California State Polytechnic University, Pomona has been quoted in media reports as saying that Venus' clouds made 'great target for life detecting missions.

The study has been published in the journal Astrobiology.