SpaceX successfully lifted off its first Falcon 9 rocket of 2025 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Friday night (Jan 3), sending the Thuraya 4 spacecraft to a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

The launch took place at 8:27 pm EST (01:27 GMT) with a mission marking several milestones for SpaceX.

A successful launch

The Thuraya 4 satellite is operated by Space42, a UAE-based satellite service company, and will provide essential mobile communication services for both commercial and government users across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship pic.twitter.com/DeNJcdfH6t — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 4, 2025



The first stage booster of Falcon 9 achieved its 20th flight and smoothly landed on the drone ship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" in the Atlantic Ocean, just eight minutes and 40 seconds after liftoff.

It is the same booster that flew on SES-22, ispace's HAKUTO-R Mission 1, and 13 Starlink missions.

"It’s an exciting moment for us, having this booster achieve its 20th flight and recovery," said a SpaceX spokesperson.

"This is a testament to our continuous innovation in reusable rocket technology."

Thuraya 4 satellite: Enhancing global connectivity

The Thuraya 4 satellite was released from the second stage of the rocket approximately 35 minutes post lift-off and placed into a geostationary transfer orbit.

The satellite will now start moving towards geosynchronous orbit, where it will stay fixed over a specific spot on Earth, providing efficient, reliable communication services.

The spacecraft, also known as Thuraya 4-NGS (Next Generation System), was built by Airbus and is fitted with advanced technology designed to provide innovative AI-powered services.

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Yahsat Space Services, one of Space42's two companies, commented about the satellite’s potential: "The technologies aboard the Thuraya 4 will unlock new possibilities for mobile communications, further enhancing connectivity in hard-to-reach areas."

Looking ahead

The successful mission was SpaceX’s 408th Falcon 9 rocket flight and its 435th mission overall. The company launched over 130 missions to orbit in 2024 and aims to do more in 2025.

"This successful launch further solidifies our position as a leader in space technology," added the SpaceX spokesperson.

"We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of space exploration and satellite services."

(With inputs from agencies)