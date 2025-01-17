Archaeologists have unearthed a massive private bathhouse that remained hidden beneath volcanic rock and ash for 2,000 years in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii in what is being hailed as a "once-in-a-century" find.

As reported by BBC, the bathhouse consists of hot, warm and cold rooms, exquisite artwork, and a huge plunge pool. This complex is a part of the larger residence that archaeologists have been excavating and examining over the last few years. Around one-third of this city remains buried beneath the volcanic ash.

"It's these spaces that really are part of the 'Pompeii effect' - it's almost as if the people had only left a minute ago," Dr Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii was quoted as saying by BBC.

The mega complex is located inside a larger residence, which archaeologists believe may have belonged to a wealthy family of the city, or most likely Aulus Rustius Verus, an influential Pompeii politician.

"There are just a few houses that have a private bath complex, so it was something really for the wealthiest of the wealthy," Zuchtriegel added.

Two skeletons discovered

The archaeologists analysed two skeletons discovered in the house and revealed the trauma that the residents of the city must have faced when the volcanic lava flooded their homes.

The bodies belonged to a woman aged between 35 and 50, and a boy in his teens.

"The woman was still alive while he was dying - imagine the trauma - and then this room filled with the rest of the pyroclastic flow, and that's how she died," Dr Sophie Hay, an archaeologist at Pompeii, told BBC.

At the time of their death, the boy held some keys while the woman had gold and silver coins and jewellery in her hands.

"She was probably someone higher up in society," Dr Hay said. "She could have been the wife of the owner of the house - or maybe an assistant looking after the wife, we just don't know."

(With inputs from agencies)