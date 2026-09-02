The Verdict | Putin is isolated — but not alone

For years, the West has pursued a simple strategy toward Vladimir Putin: punish Russia economically, isolate Moscow diplomatically and force the Kremlin to pay a price for its war in Ukraine.

But is that strategy still working?

Putin may be isolated from much of the Western political establishment. Yet the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit tells a very different story.

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Russia remains deeply engaged with China, India and much of the non-Western world. Putin can still sit at the table with major powers — and that makes the claim that Russia is simply “isolated” increasingly difficult to sustain.

But there is a catch.

At the SCO summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a message that Moscow cannot easily dismiss: the world must move from endless wars toward an end to war. Modi's appeal reflects India's increasingly independent diplomatic position — maintaining its strategic relationship with Russia while simultaneously deepening ties with the United States.

China presents another complicated equation.

Beijing has become crucial to Moscow economically and strategically, but that does not necessarily make Russia the senior partner. The longer the war continues, the greater Russia's dependence on China could become.

Meanwhile, Europe is moving in the opposite direction.

The EU continues sanctions against Russia and is preparing further measures targeting individuals, Moscow's military-industrial complex and its ability to sustain the war.

Britain is also helping Ukraine expand its long-range strike capability. Moscow has warned that British military targets could face retaliation if British-made missiles continue being used against Russian territory.

And NATO is increasingly focused on what comes after Ukraine — with European governments concerned about alleged Russian hybrid attacks, airspace incidents and the possibility of wider confrontation.

So the old definition of isolation no longer fits.

Russia is economically constrained, militarily challenged and politically estranged from much of Europe.

But it is not diplomatically alone.

The Verdict? Putin has not broken out of Western isolation — he has learned to operate around it.

And perhaps that is the bigger story.

The world is no longer divided neatly between Moscow and the West.

India wants strategic autonomy. China wants greater global influence. Europe wants security. Washington wants leverage.

And Putin is trying to turn those competing interests into diplomatic space for Russia.

Is he isolated? In the West, increasingly yes.