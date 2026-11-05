/Pete Hegseth: The fall guy for the GOP’s midterm debacle? | The Verdict

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is facing growing calls for his removal following the Republican Party's midterm election defeat, raising questions over whether he will be made to bear the political cost of President Donald Trump's loss.

Trump has already shifted some of the blame onto Republican candidates, saying they would have won if he had been on the ballot. He also pointed to the impact of the Iran war. Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, has said the war was the reason Republicans lost.

And now, the political knives are out for Hegseth.

Republicans who once backed Trump's War Secretary are questioning whether Hegseth helped lead the US into a war and the party into an electoral disaster. Voices within the party are increasingly calling for his removal, accusing him of pushing Trump towards military action without a clear strategy.

Calls for Hegseth's removal grow

Congressman Thomas Massie has even threatened to impeach Hegseth unless he resigns. A House vote could come as early as next week.

The developments have raised a central question: Is Hegseth responsible for Trump's historic defeat, or is he simply the most convenient person to blame?

Who should be held accountable for the Iran war?

The war was not started by Hegseth alone. The final decision clearly came from the White House.

There can be different opinions about Hegseth, whether people like him or dislike him. But the central issue is accountability and who should be held responsible for the decisions that led to the conflict.

From former press secretary Karoline Leavitt to President Trump, members of the administration defended the Iran war.

Republicans can continue to fight among themselves, but they must remember that American voters have judged their performance so far. That is what needs course correction.