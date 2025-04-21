More than 80 peacocks have died and hundreds have become ill in Pakistan’s rural areas of Tharparkar. Allegedly, the birds fell sick due to a mysterious disease, which became worse in intense heat conditions and a lack of water and food.

According to the local residents of the areas affected, including Nagarparkar, Islamkot, and Chachro tehsils, the peacocks were showing symptoms of flu, fever, throat inflammation, and even vision loss in some cases. Local cases suggest that the birds are not able to recover following the onset of symptoms.

Forest areas were severely impacted in particularly as the birds living there already struggle with increasing temperatures and dehydration during the summer months.

Peacocks are considered iconic birds of the Thar desert and admired for their vibrant feathers and cultural importance. Their declining health has raised alarm among wildlife conservationists and enthusiasts.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the illness. They have also not announced any formal investigation or emergency response in the affected regions. While local residents are increasingly concerned as the situation continues to get worse.

Mithi and other areas of Tharparkar have been facing intense heat, with temperatures reaching as high as 42 degrees Celsius. Most of Pakistan’s Sindh region has been gripped by hot and dry weather, with no expected rainfall soon. The ongoing heatwave conditions have made it challenging for the wildlife in the area.