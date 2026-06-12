/13 times above WHO limit: Pakistan emerges as world's smoggiest country

Pakistan has been ranked the world's smoggiest country in 2025, with concentrations of hazardous small particles known as PM2.5 up to 13 times higher than the recommended World Health ​Organization level, according to the IQAir World Air Quality Report, cited in the Pakistan Economic Survey 2025-26. The report stated that country appeared home to four of the world’s ten most polluted cities. The report said that Faisalabad recorded the highest pollution levels nationally at 98.8 µg/m³, while 13 cities reported PM2.5 concentrations above 50 µg/m³. The survey underscored the scale of the crisis and said that the worsening air quality is driven by industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, brick kilns and construction dust.

Seasonal factors further intensify pollution, with levels spiking during dust storms in April and May and rising sharply in Karachi during November, where concentrations increased nearly 57pc compared with 2024. The human toll is severe. “Air pollution has continued to be a significant health issue affecting the population, reportedly causing almost 22,000 deaths every year and also straining ecosystems,” the survey said.

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South Asia's pollution