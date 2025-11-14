Tracking the financial trail: Narco-profits and infrastructure projects in Balochistanac

Money from the drug trade does not stop at the beach. It needs to be cleaned and moved into the formal economy. In Balochistan, where the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar are billed as engines of growth, the same construction boom that attracts clean capital can also absorb dirty cash. International and Pakistani sources describe how drug proceeds move through hawala, shell firms and front people, then land in high-risk sectors such as real estate and construction. Weak ownership transparency and patchy enforcement increase that risk.

UNODC and FATF have long warned that profits from Afghan heroin and, more recently, methamphetamine, are laundered both inside the region and abroad. Typical routes include money or value transfer services, cash smuggling and investments in legal businesses—especially property—because these absorb large sums with little scrutiny. In Pakistan and its neighbourhood, hawala remains a key channel. These are not abstract risks: they are the standard playbook for organised crime.

Pakistan’s past assessments by FATF and the Asia/Pacific Group show why infrastructure and real estate deserve special attention. The 2019 mutual evaluation and subsequent follow-up reports flag structural weaknesses: limited transparency into who really owns companies, uneven supervision of “DNFBPs” (lawyers, accountants, real estate agents), and reliance on paper checks. While Pakistan has implemented reforms and left the FATF “grey list” in 2022, both the FATF/APG documents, as well as expert commentary, stress that real estate and construction remain high-risk channels for laundering.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Policy also shapes incentives. Gwadar’s free zone profits enjoy long tax holidays and other exemptions intended to attract investors. These incentives are lawful, but they make the zone a magnet for fast-moving capital with fewer fiscal frictions—conditions that can attract both legitimate money and funds seeking a quick wash. Public investor guides spell out the depth of those exemptions, which, in some cases, run to 2039.

The state’s own records show how front people and shell structures work on the ground. Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has used the Benami law since 2019 to target properties held through “name-lenders” and stand-ins. In 2020, FBR reported detecting hundreds of benami cases worth tens of billions of rupees; in 2025, it announced fresh

seizures where plots were held through a front person with forged credentials. Benami deals do not prove drug money, but they show how capital enters land and construction while hiding the real owner—exactly what a launderer needs.

Auditors have also traced trade-based schemes that distort the books for Pakistan-linked firms, including contractors and importers. An Auditor-General report on customs found importers using shell companies in Dubai to under-invoice goods and move value off the books—classic techniques that can also hide criminal proceeds behind “normal” procurement. When construction materials are under-invoiced, projects gain unexplained price advantages, while illicit money slips through as supplier payments.

In Balochistan, oversight gaps around big public works make those risks sharper. Transparency International Pakistan wrote in February 2025 to the Gwadar Port Authority about a tender it said breached procurement rules—one of several letters that month to federal and provincial bodies on weak compliance. Local media have also reported large accounting and contracting irregularities in Gwadar water and infrastructure projects reviewed by the provincial Public Accounts Committee. Such findings do not identify narcotics money, but they show a control environment where illicit capital could blend in.

Financial regulators say they are tightening the net. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has pushed for beneficial-ownership disclosure since 2018 and, in April 2025, signalled plans for a central register of real owners to meet global standards. These steps matter: infrastructure contractors, sub-contractors and zone-registered companies should not be able to hide their ultimate controllers behind layers of nominees. But until such registers are live, verified and linked to public procurement, enforcement remains slow and reactive.

What then ties narco-profits to cranes and concrete? First, the supply of illicit money is real and large. UNODC estimates show drug-related illicit financial flows on a scale comparable to formal exports in some markets; studies of Afghan opiate finance explain how proceeds cycle through hawala and into assets. When seizures surge on the nearby “southern route”, the pool of cash seeking a home expands.

Second, the channels exist. Pakistan’s own Financial Monitoring Unit has documented cases where hawala networks supported smuggling and high-value imports. Benami seizures show how front people hold plots; audit findings show how shell firms and under-invoicing bleed value through trade. Each of these is a standard laundering step: placement through cash businesses and MVTS, layering through trade and shells, and integration through property and contracts.

Third, the opportunity space around CPEC is wide. A 2021 analysis by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime warned that large transport corridors, including CPEC, can also serve organised crime by easing the movement of goods, people and finance unless governance keeps pace. Add generous tax breaks in Gwadar’s free zone and a procurement culture that watchdogs keep challenging, and you have a market where clean and dirty money can look the same on paper.