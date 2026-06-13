/Trillion-dollar trap: Hidden risks behind SpaceX's blockbuster IPO that nobody wants to discuss

SpaceX's IPO is worth $75 billion, as it opens its doors to ordinary retail investors to purchase its stock. It is valued at approximately $2.1 trillion following its historic initial public offering on the US stock market. Volume is high, sentiment is euphoric, and the story is irresistible; both SpaceX and Elon Musk are creating history. Everybody wants a piece of the pie; that's the relatively easier part. What will be harder is to get out. The architecture of modern IPO is such that those who bought in early, the VCs, insiders, sitting at the top, are looking to offload that share and waiting for the payday. As veteran hedge fund manager and legendary former Fidelity portfolio manager George Noble puts it, “..your 401(k) is their exit liquidity.”

SpaceX balance sheet

According to the S-1 filing of the company, SpaceX generated $18.67 billion in revenue in 2025, while posting a GAAP net loss of $4.94 billion in the same year. Operating loss was $2.59 billion for the same year. These losses are not shrinking; in Q1 2026 alone, the operating loss hit $1.94 billion. The AI division is where the money disappears. The xAI segment posted a $6.35 billion operating loss in 2025. Capital expenditure for the xAI segment posted a $6.35 billion operating loss in 2025. Capital expenditure for xAI in Q1 2026 alone was $7.22 billion. This is 76 per cent of all Capital expenditure across the company in one quarter. Starlink is the only genuinely profitable business that has been subsidising these losses for months. The cumulative losses in the company's history now sit at $41.3 billion.

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The company has a total of $29.1 billion in debt, $15.85 billion in cash, which means it has an over $13 billion hole on a net basis, before accounting for the fact that it is burning $9 billion every quarter, and the company has priced its stock at the opening at $135. For context, only three US companies currently trade above $2 trillion: Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. All three are profitable. SpaceX joined that valuation tier on day one while losing nearly $5 billion a year. It is not just selling a product; it's selling AI and a futuristic tech narrative, an idea of Elon Musk's cult of personality.

The architecture of the IPO becomes further hard to ignore because just before the filing, SpaceX struck two deals. One with Google and another with Anthropic. The Anthropic deal was before the S-1 filing, while the deal with Google was between the filing and the start of trading. Google agreed to pay $920 million per month for access to roughly 110,000 Nvidia GPUs housed in SpaceX data centres. Anthropic agreed to pay $1.25 billion per month for the Colossus 1 facility in Memphis. Point to note that both deals include termination clauses allowing either party to exit with just 90 days' notice after December 31, 2026. Together, that is $2.17 billion each month, ie, roughly $26 billion annualised revenue.

Fastrack Indexing

This is the most controversial part of the IPO, which many financial analysts are terming as legalised and institutionalised extraction of wealth from one segment of the crowd to another. Shortly after the high-profile IPO, index inclusion kicks in. Because Nasdaq and FTSE Russell fast-tracked SPCX into their major indexes in record time of 15 and 5 days, respectively. Passive index funds and ETFs are legally obligated to buy billions of dollars worth of the stock. Not because any fund manager made a judgment call. Because the rules say they have to.

This creates an artificial demand surge that has nothing to do with the company's fundamentals; all pension funds and 401k's which follow the index have to buy in. The price goes up, and retail investors who got in early feel validated. The venture capitalists and insiders wait patiently for the clock to run out.

SpaceX IPO risk factors

According to foundational research on IPO long-run performance by Jay Ritter at the University of Florida, who has covered IPOs since the 1970s, buying at the first-day close, the realistic entry point for retail investors, puts buyers at a structural disadvantage. Investors who buy at the offer price see a three-year market-adjusted return of approximately negative 3.3 per cent. Investors who buy at the first-day close, after the typical day-one pop, start from negative 20.5 per cent.

According to Ritter's data, SpaceX sits at the intersection of several risk factors that which predicts long term performance. SpaceX’s price-to-sales ratio at the IPO valuation is approximately 94 times. According to Ritter's data set, IPOs with price-to-sales ratios above 40 times have trailed the market by 58 percentage points over three years, despite averaging a 93.6 per cent first-day gain. SpaceX float is 4.3 per cent, while Ritter suggests that floats with less than 5 per cent have a near-perfect record of underperforming in three years since 1980. If the company is unprofitable, then its return is -0.5 per cent. SpaceX is operating at a massive loss. If companies are going public in high-volume years fare worse. The 2026 IPO wave, with SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic together targeting more than $240 billion in combined raises. If the IPO is a first-day pop its a negative sign. The argument in support of SpaceX is that it has a $18.7 billion in real revenue, which is more than Ritter's threshold of $100 million. It has a 33 per cent year-on-year growth, and holds near-monopoly positions in commercial launch and satellite broadband, which reduces the risk but does not eliminate it.

The structural freeze

The S-1 filing states that the sale is limited to SpaceX as an entity. This means that no existing holder, venture fund, early employee, or institutional investor is selling a single share as part of the offering. Every dollar of the $75 billion goes to the company. This guardrail is true for day one. While on the surface it has a 180-day lockup period, the underlying prospectus actually engineered an unusually aggressive, staggered unlocking schedule. Insiders and early venture capitalists become eligible to dump up to 20 per cent of their shares just 6 to 8 weeks after launch, and an additional 20 per cent can be dumped if the stock price stays 30 per cent above its IPO price. Five separate tranches can be dumped on 70, 90, 105, 120, and 135 days, specifically, the time index funds are purchasing the stock. That sounds like investor protection. It is not. It is an orderly queue.

The lockup exists not to protect but to prevent a chaotic sell-off that would crater the price before the market fully absorbs retail demand. Now, when retail investors have every legal right to sell directly into the enthusiasm they created. But it is further structurally painful, many retail platforms impose their own holding restrictions and flipping penalties, fees or restrictions triggered when you sell a newly issued IPO share too quickly. Some platforms freeze your ability to participate in future IPOs. While others make the process of selling so cumbersome, with delayed execution, wide spreads, and limited order types during high volatility, that by the time one retailer can sell, the price has already moved against the market.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren explicitly warned the SEC that this structure could prove "disastrous" for retail investors. What is happening is that the regulations are being loosened for early investors to take their paycheck, and then the door is being shut off as retail investors hold the bag.