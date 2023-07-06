New foreign policy law cements President Xi Jinping’s position as Chinese ‘Supreme Leader’

China recently adopted a new law on foreign policy that came into effect on July 1. The law, which is aimed at overcoming several limitations of the existing foreign policy, will further cement President Xi Jinping’s position as the ‘Supreme leader’ of China. Here is how: Understanding the new foreign policy law As per the new foreign policy, “China has the right to take, as called for, measures to counter or take restrictive measures against acts that endanger its sovereignty, national security and development interests in violation of international law or fundamental norms governing international claims.”

The new law is aimed at safeguarding the national sovereignty, security and development interests of China, especially in the wake of the West imposing sanctions on the Asian giant, which could deeply hurt its global interests. Xi protects China’s interests With the help of this law, President Xi will be able to protect several initiatives such as the ambitious Belt and Road Initiative and Global Development Initiative that have been launched during his time in office.

The foreign policy changes can be interpreted as Xi’s answer to the sanctions imposed on Chinese businesses overseas by the West.

Also read | China passes foreign relations law to counter West's sanctions hegemony Centralisation of power By bending the unsaid restrictions on tenure and age put in place by his predecessors, Xi became the president of China for the third time. No other president of China has held the position for three terms consecutively.

From cutting loose the people who did not belong to his faction, to stacking the Politburo Standing Committee with his loyalists, Xi not only cemented his position inside the nation but also crushed any scope of dissent within the party.

Xi has consolidated unprecedented power, perhaps even more than Mao Zedong, the founder of China. On numerous occasions, Xi has proven that when it comes to China, he is the one calling the shots. Anyone with an interest in China and Chinese politics already knows that China and Xi are synonymous.

WATCH | China's first foreign relations law passed by parliament committee × China has always dreamt of dominating the global stage and has worked for years, built infrastructure, invested in businesses to turn that dream into a reality. In the wake of the present international scenario, where nations are fighting over global dominance, the new foreign policy law unveiled under Xi’s regime shows that China would imply every means possible to protect the interests of the nation.

And in doing so, President Xi has once again cemented his position as the ‘Supreme Leader’ of China that will help China fulfill the ‘Chinese dream of national rejuvenation’.

