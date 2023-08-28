Protests mar Libya, foreign minister suspended after meeting with Israeli counterpart

Libyan Prime Minister suspended Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush on Sunday (August 27) in the aftermath of her Israeli counterpart announcing that he had held talks with her last week in Rome — an informal meeting. The prime minister also referred her for an investigation.

Al-Mangoush's meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen sparked widespread protests because Libya does not recognise it and backs the Palestinian cause.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah said on Sunday evening in an official decision posted on Facebook that al-Mangoush has been "temporarily suspended" and will be subject to an "administrative investigation" by a commission chaired by the justice minister.

The Libyan foreign ministry described it as a "chance and unofficial encounter" and the foreign ministry said that Mangoush had "refused to meet with any party" representing Israel. But despite that, the news of the meeting had already led to street protests in several Libyan cities.

"What happened in Rome was a chance and unofficial encounter, during a meeting with his Italian counterpart, which did not involve any discussion, agreement or consultation," the ministry said in a statement.

As per the statement, the minister had reiterated "in a clear and unambiguous manner Libya's position regarding the Palestinian cause".

Watch this report:

Meanwhile, Cohen hailed the meeting as a historic first step as Israel attempts to build closer ties with more Arab and Muslim-majority countries and works on establishing relations.

In the statement from Israel's foreign ministry, Cohen said: "I spoke with the foreign minister about the great potential for the two countries from their relations."

The Libyan foreign ministry accused Israel of trying to "present this incident" as a "meeting or talks". In the Israel foreign ministry statement, Cohen was quoted as saying that the two discussed "the importance of preserving the heritage of Libyan Jews, which includes renovating synagogues and Jewish cemeteries in the country".

"Libya's size and strategic location offer a huge opportunity for the State of Israel," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

