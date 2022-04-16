Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif reciprocates to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's letter

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday (April 16) reciprocated to a letter written to him by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Calling for peace and cooperation between the two countries, PM Modi had expressed hope for the socio-economic development of the region.

''India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,'' he had said.

Earlier, Modi had congratulated Sharif for winning the vote to become the next prime minister of Pakistan in the country's National Assembly.

In response, Sharif tweeted “Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let’s secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people.”

When Sharif took oath, he mentioned the abrogration of Article 370 in Kashmir saying Pakistan will provide ''diplomatic and moral support'' to the people in the valley.

“We want good ties with India but durable peace is not possible until the Kashmir dispute is resolved,” he added.

Sharif had also attacked former Prime Minister Imran Khan for not making ''serious and diplomatic efforts'' in the case of Kashmir.

He said India and Pakistan should focus on tackling unemployment, poverty along with the shortage of medicines and other issues on the two sides of the border.

Shehbaaz, who is former Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif's borther, has served as the chief minister of Punjab thrice.

Nawaz Sharif had a good equation with PM Modi. In 2015, Modi attended a function at his house in Pakistan during his flight to Afghanistan. It was the first visit by an Indian leader to Pakistan in more than a decade.

The previous Indian leader to do so was former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who visited Lahore in 1999 and met Nawaz Sharif.

Both nuclear armed neighbours India and Pakistan have fought several wars since their independence.

(With inputs from agencies)