Zika virus alert! Karnataka reported its first case; what precautions you must take?

A five-year-old girl from Raichur district in Karnataka was confirmed to be infected with the Zika virus on Monday, 12 December. Earlier this month, a 67-year-old man from Nashik, Maharashtra, also tested positive after he was admitted to a Pune hospital. India reported a spike in cases in June-July.

K Sudhakar, the state's health minister, confirmed the first case of the disease in the southern state. The minister reassured the public that the Zika virus does not cause concern because the government is taking all necessary precautions to contain the disease and will issue a set of guidelines as well.

The cold, cloudy weather and splatters in the state as a result of the Mandous cyclone have exacerbated the situation, as experts believe the virus spreads faster under these conditions.

Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "This is the first confirmed case in Karnataka. It came to light when the serum was subjected to Dengue and Chikungunya tests. Usually, 10 percent of such samples are sent to Pune for the test, out of which this has come across as positive".

What is zika virus?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Zika virus is spread by Aedes mosquitos. Dengue, chikungunya, and urban yellow fever can all be transmitted by these mosquitos. The Zika virus is detected using a blood test or other body fluid tests. There is currently no specific treatment or vaccine for the Zika virus.

What are the symptoms of the zika virus?

According to WHO, common symptoms of the disease include rashes, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headaches. However, the majority of people infected with the Zika virus do not develop any of these symptoms as around 80 per cent of cases are estimated to be asymptomatic. The symptoms typically last 2-7 days.

A pregnant mother can also pass the infection to the foetus, which could cause the infants to be born with microcephaly and other severe foetal brain defects. #ZikaVirus



What is the treatment available for the zika virus?

Infection with the Zika virus has no specific treatment. Taking plenty of rest and staying hydrated can help in avoiding these symptoms. Acetaminophen, which is sold over-the-counter (OTC) under the brand name Tylenol is used for fever and joint pain.

What precautions should be taken against the zika virus?

As the Zika virus disease has no vaccine and no specific treatment, precautionary measures become even more critical. Following are some precautionary measures against the zika virus: