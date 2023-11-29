Woman training to be Agniveer found hanging in Mumbai
Story highlights
While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said it appeared that the woman took the extreme step due to personal reasons
While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said it appeared that the woman took the extreme step due to personal reasons
A 20-year-old woman undergoing Agniveer training in the Indian Navy allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room at INS Hamla in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.
The woman, hailing from Kerala, was undergoing training at the INS Hamla in Malwani area in the western suburb of Malad, an official said.
Watch | Uttarakhand tunnel rescue op: Rescuers pull out trapped Indian workers
She allegedly hanging herself in her hostel room on Monday morning, he said.
trending now
While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, it appears the woman took the extreme step due to personal reasons, the official said.
Also Read | Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rat-hole miners emerge as 'real heroes', save lives with outlawed technique
The woman had been training at the facility for the last 15 days after completing her basic training, he said.
Also Read | 18% of contesting candidates in 5 poll-bound states have criminal record, Telangana tops the list: Report
The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and further investigation is underway, the official added.
Agniveers are soldiers recruited by the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme, which was introduced in 2022.